Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $252.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

