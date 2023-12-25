Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.