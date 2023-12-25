Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

