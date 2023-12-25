Financial Survey: IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) versus Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD 14.24% 0.38% 0.20% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IAMGOLD and Fresnillo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 1 2 2 0 2.20 Fresnillo 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 57.83%. Fresnillo has a consensus target price of $1,012.50, indicating a potential upside of 13,868.41%. Given Fresnillo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fresnillo is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

This table compares IAMGOLD and Fresnillo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $958.80 million 1.32 -$70.10 million $0.26 10.15 Fresnillo $2.43 billion 2.20 $271.90 million N/A N/A

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than IAMGOLD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Fresnillo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa. Its exploration and development projects include the 100% owned Diakha-Siribaya project that covers an area of approximately 600 square kilometres situated in Mali; the Monster Lake projects located in Quebec, Canada; and the Karita project that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometres located in Guinea, as well as Pitangui project in Brazil, and 75% owned the Nelligan located in Québec. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc operates as a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V.

