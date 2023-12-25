Financial Review: Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) & Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Safety Shot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Inter Parfums shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Safety Shot and Inter Parfums, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A Inter Parfums 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility & Risk

Inter Parfums has a consensus target price of $160.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Safety Shot.

Safety Shot has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter Parfums has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safety Shot and Inter Parfums’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $4.88 million 33.23 -$15.22 million ($0.71) -5.73 Inter Parfums $1.09 billion 4.21 $120.94 million $4.95 28.90

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter Parfums, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Shot and Inter Parfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -367.77% -328.32% -170.78% Inter Parfums 12.22% 19.63% 12.14%

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Safety Shot on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, and Ungaro brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, duty free shops, beauty retailers, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

