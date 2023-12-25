Financial Review: HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) & Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Exagen and HH&L Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Exagen alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exagen -62.90% -81.62% -38.71% HH&L Acquisition N/A -57.47% -0.35%

Risk and Volatility

Exagen has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exagen $45.56 million 0.64 -$47.39 million ($1.86) -0.91 HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million ($0.14) -77.28

This table compares Exagen and HH&L Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HH&L Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exagen. HH&L Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Exagen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Exagen and HH&L Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exagen 0 0 3 0 3.00 HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exagen currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 223.53%. Given Exagen’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Exagen is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Summary

Exagen beats HH&L Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exagen

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company offers AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody associated vasculitis; AVISE SLE Prognostic, a panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease; and AVISE PC4d to measure platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About HH&L Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.