Financial Contrast: Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) & SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Senmiao Technology and SHF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

SHF has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given SHF’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $7.42 million 0.52 -$3.11 million ($0.48) -0.83 SHF $9.48 million 6.09 -$35.13 million ($2.43) -0.51

This table compares Senmiao Technology and SHF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Senmiao Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SHF. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SHF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -50.08% -46.82% -26.56% SHF -340.82% -60.58% -18.83%

Summary

SHF beats Senmiao Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

