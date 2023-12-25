Financial Comparison: WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) & General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WK Kellogg and General Mills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A General Mills 12.06% 25.44% 8.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WK Kellogg and General Mills, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WK Kellogg 2 8 0 0 1.80 General Mills 2 10 4 0 2.13

Dividends

WK Kellogg presently has a consensus target price of $12.15, suggesting a potential downside of 8.02%. General Mills has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.16%. Given General Mills’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Mills is more favorable than WK Kellogg.

WK Kellogg pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. General Mills pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. General Mills pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. General Mills has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WK Kellogg and General Mills’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WK Kellogg $2.76 billion 0.41 N/A N/A N/A General Mills $20.09 billion 1.87 $2.59 billion $4.11 15.70

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than WK Kellogg.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of General Mills shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of General Mills shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

General Mills beats WK Kellogg on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Battle Creek, Michigan.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables. It also manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food. The company markets its products under the Annie's, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, Blue Basics, Blue Freedom, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, EPIC, Fiber One, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto's, Go-Gurt, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Kitano, Kix, Lärabar, Latina, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Nudges, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Progresso, Raisin Nut Bran, Total, Top Chews Naturals, Totino's, Trix, True Chews, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Wilderness, Yoki, Reese's Puffs, Green Giant, and Yoplait trademarks. It sells its products directly, as well as through broker and distribution arrangements to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores, as well as drug, dollar, and discount chains. In addition, the company operates ice cream parlors. General Mills, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

