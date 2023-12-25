Financial Analysis: SSE (OTC:SSEZF) versus Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

SSE (OTC:SSEZF – Get Free Report) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SSE and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 9.27% 9.18% 3.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SSE and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 0 0 0 N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSE and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE N/A N/A N/A $0.21 112.77 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $22.57 billion 0.25 $215.40 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than SSE.

Dividends

SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SSE pays out 419.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats SSE on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Operates as a subsidiary of Governo Do Estado Do Parana.

