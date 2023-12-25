Financial Analysis: PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) vs. Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) and PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blade Air Mobility and PROOF Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 PROOF Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 128.07%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than PROOF Acquisition Corp I.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and PROOF Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -17.40% -12.98% -10.79% PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of PROOF Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and PROOF Acquisition Corp I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.75 -$27.26 million ($0.52) -6.58 PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats PROOF Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PROOF Acquisition Corp I

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

