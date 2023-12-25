Financial Analysis: Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) versus Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Austin Gold and Seabridge Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Austin Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 337.96%. Given Austin Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Seabridge Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.22) -3.11 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$5.69 million ($0.30) -41.90

This table compares Austin Gold and Seabridge Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Austin Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Austin Gold has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A -21.92% -21.70% Seabridge Gold N/A -4.25% -2.61%

Summary

Austin Gold beats Seabridge Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

