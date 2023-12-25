Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $400,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CME stock opened at $214.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

