Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after buying an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $315,239,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after buying an additional 2,207,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE YUM opened at $130.00 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

