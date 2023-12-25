Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,926 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1,640.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.01. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Cfra reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

