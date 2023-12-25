Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,685 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,707 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $156.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average of $158.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

