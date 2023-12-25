Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $363,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $126.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average is $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $128.03.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business's revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

