Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $336.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

