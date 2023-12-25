Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,230 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,886,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,617,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 144,018 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,465,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 104,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $222.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.87 and a 200-day moving average of $208.30. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $224.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

