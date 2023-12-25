Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 574 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $260.44 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.10 and its 200 day moving average is $214.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

