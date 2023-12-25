Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 85.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.