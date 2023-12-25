Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,725. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $155.31 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $155.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

