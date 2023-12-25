ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ExlService by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

