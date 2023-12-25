Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Exelon by 21.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $35.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

