Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.5% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 133.2% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 131,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 75,052 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 900.0% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.9% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.