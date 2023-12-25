Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Rating Reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of EVAX opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

