Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) Insider Purchases £7,367.81 in Stock

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) insider Will Holland bought 736,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,367.81 ($9,318.09).

Will Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Will Holland acquired 781,767 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,817.67 ($9,887.02).

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Europa Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 7.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.38. Europa Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.78 ($0.02).

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

