Essex LLC Invests $381,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after acquiring an additional 790,231 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $130.69 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

