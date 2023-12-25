ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

