Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $34.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Equitable Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 289.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37,963 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Equitable by 382.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,572 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Equitable by 4.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Equitable by 80.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 314,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,216,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

