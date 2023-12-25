Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

EQIX stock opened at $799.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $773.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $769.72. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $641.66 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.