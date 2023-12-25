Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 887.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX opened at $243.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.49 and its 200-day moving average is $205.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $252.60.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

