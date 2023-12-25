EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $47.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.19.

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $56,871,000. Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after purchasing an additional 934,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 687,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.98%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

