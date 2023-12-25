EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Raymond James

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.52.

Shares of EOG opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.22. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

