Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESI. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.18.

TSE:ESI opened at C$2.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.55. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15. The stock has a market cap of C$409.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 2.89.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$444.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$434.45 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.3577107 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$746,675.00. 38.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

