EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $102.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $71.77 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.04.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in EnerSys by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1,386.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

