Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 12.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Enbridge by 57.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

