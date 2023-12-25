Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $105.44 Average PT from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.44.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.54. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after buying an additional 225,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

