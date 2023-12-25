Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 55,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $223.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.