Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,083,000 after buying an additional 457,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,175,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

