Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 418 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPYV opened at $46.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $46.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.