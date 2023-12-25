Eastern Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eastern Bank lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $238.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

