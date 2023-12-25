Eastern Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eastern Bank lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.1% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 54.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 151.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,121.98 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.45 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $525.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $952.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $893.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.