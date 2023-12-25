Eastern Bank Sells 6,610 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $354.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.