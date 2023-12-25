Eastern Bank Sells 620 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Eastern Bank cut its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Burlington Stores by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 562.3% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 93,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,362 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.11.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $191.83 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

