Eastern Bank Sells 3,205 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,693 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $106.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.52. The stock has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

