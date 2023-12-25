Eastern Bank Sells 243,177 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 243,177 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $27.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.51 and a quick ratio of 13.51.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royalty Pharma

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.