Eastern Bank Sells 180 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

CAT opened at $290.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.31 and its 200 day moving average is $261.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.