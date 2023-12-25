Eastern Bank Sells 145 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $205.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

