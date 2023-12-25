Eastern Bank Sells 1,121 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $89.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

