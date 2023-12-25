Eastern Bank Sells 11,024 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 263,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $23,311,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $1,193,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.21.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $201.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.61.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

